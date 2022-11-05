King’s Lynn strike Gold as Omotayo dumps Doncaster out of FA Cup
National League North leaders King’s Lynn claimed a big scalp in the first round of the FA Cup with a deserved 1-0 win at League Two Doncaster.
Substitute Gold Omotayo headed home seven minutes from time to send the Norfolk side through to the second round for the second time in three years.
Doncaster struggled for any sort of attacking fluency throughout and hardly troubled the visitors’ goal.
King’s Lynn, in contrast, could have won by a much greater margin. Josh Barrett and Jordan Ponticelli both went close to breaking the deadlock in the early stages.
Cameron Hargreaves and Barrett both drew good saves from Rovers keeper Jonathan Mitchell as the visitors continue to push.
Rovers came to life after the hour mark, with George Miller twice going close and Kyle Hurst striking the crossbar.
But Omotayo struck on 83 minutes when he headed home from a long throw.
Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain – brother of Liverpool midfielder Alex – almost doubled the advantage moments later but fired wide.
And King’s Lynn held on under late bombardment for a memorable win.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox