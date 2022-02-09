09 February 2022

Kirk Broadfoot scores late equaliser as Inverness share points with Partick

By NewsChain Sport
09 February 2022

Kirk Broadfoot struck a last-gasp equaliser to ensure Inverness finished with a point in a 3-3 thriller against Partick Thistle in the cinch Championship.

Brian Graham scored a hat-trick for Partick, opening the scoring in the eighth minute, followed it up in the 27th with a header before capping off his treble with a second-half spot-kick.

Billy Mckay and Shane Sutherland had scored earlier in the game for Inverness, each time levelling the contest, before Graham’s penalty looked to have been the decider with less than 20 minutes remaining on the clock.

But in injury time Broadfoot headed a ball from Logan Chalmers into the corner of the goal to secure a point for the hosts.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Man who murdered fiancee found guilty of killing his wife six years earlier

news

West Ham’s Kurt Zouma has cats seized by RSPCA as club fines him maximum £250,000

news

Backlash against West Ham’s Kurt Zouma mounts as club defends decision to play him after cat-kicking horror

news