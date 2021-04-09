Kristian Dennis aims to make most of swift St Mirren return after Achilles tear

St Mirren striker Kristian Dennis aims to make the most of his swift return from a major Achilles tear by continuing his scoring streak.

The forward’s season appeared to be over when he suffered the injury in a game against Hibernian on February 2 but he came off the bench to net a glorious goal in St Mirren’s Scottish Cup win at Hamilton last Saturday.

The 31-year-old had netted in each of the two games before his injury and wants to continue where he left off.

“It was a 7cm tear down the side of my Achilles so it was pretty painful,” Dennis said ahead of Saturday’s Scottish Premiership encounter at Motherwell.

“Because it was down the side, they just opened it up and took the damaged bit away, so that made the recovery a lot easier.

“The surgeon said six to 12 weeks and it was seven weeks, two days for my first game back so we were buzzing with that.

“I went for a scan and Kev (physio Kevin Bain) rang me and said ‘good news, really’. I said ‘good news, a 7cm tear’? He said it could have been so much worse.

“If you had said to me seven weeks at the start I would have snapped your hand off so I am just buzzing to be back.

“I wasn’t expecting to be involved at the weekend but I was eager to be involved and luckily I contributed.

“I just need to get in the team and get fully fit again. I always back myself in front of goal and I probably won’t ever stop doing that. If I get a chance, I am confident I will take it.”