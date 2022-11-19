Kristian Dennis double helps Carlisle hammer Salford
Kristian Dennis scored twice as Carlisle beat League Two promotion rivals Salford 4-1.
Matt Smith cancelled out Dennis’ early opener to give Salford hope of ending a five-match winless run.
But goals from Callum Guy, Corey Whelan and Dennis sent the Cumbrians up to sixth in the table.
With less than three minutes on the clock, Dennis opened the scoring.
Neil Wood’s goal-shy side responded positively with Brighton loanee Lorent Tolaj twice coming close to a leveller, if not for Tomas Holy’s heroics.
Their persistence was rewarded after the interval when Smith ended Salford’s five-game run without a goal with his first strike of the campaign.
However, Guy soon re-established the visitors’ lead with a precise strike from the edge of the box as Carlisle took charge.
Less than five minutes later, Whelan made it 3-1 when he benefited from poor defending to prod home.
Dennis capped an impressive afternoon when he notched his second with a header from close range, taking his tally for the season to 12.
