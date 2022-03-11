11 March 2022

Kristoffer Ajer and Christian Norgaard return for Brentford clash with Burnley

By NewsChain Sport
11 March 2022

Brentford will have Kristoffer Ajer and Christian Norgaard available for Saturday’s visit of Burnley.

The duo were forced off with knocks in last weekend’s 3-1 win at Norwich but have been passed fit by boss Thomas Frank.

Bees only absentee will be midfielder Josh Dasilva, who will serve the second match of his three-game suspension for a sending off against Newcastle last month.

Burnley captain Ben Mee is absent with a shin injury which kept him out against Chelsea last weekend.

Midfielder Dale Stephens has returned to training but will also not be involved in London

Forward Matej Vydra (dislocated elbow), Erik Pieters (knee) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf) are all still out.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Henry, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Norgaard, Jensen, Wissa, Mbeumo, Canos, Toney, Fernandez, Sorensen, Roerslev, Stevens, Onyeka, Baptiste, Janelt, Ghoddos, Young-Coombes, Eriksen.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Taylor, Tarkowski, Collins, Roberts, Brownhill, McNeil, Lennon, Westwood, Weghorst, Rodriguez, Hennessey, Lowton, Bardsley, Long, Thomas, Cork, Richardson, Barnes, Cornet.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Polish tech entrepreneur aims to house 500 Ukrainian refugees in hotel

world news

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich sanctioned by UK over ties with Vladimir Putin

world news

Maternity hospital in Mariupol among three targeted by Russian airstrikes on Ukraine

world news