09 February 2022

Kurt Zouma facing growing backlash over ill treatment of his cat

By NewsChain Sport
09 February 2022

Over 80,000 people have signed an online petition calling for Kurt Zouma to be prosecuted amid a growing backlash over his treatment of his pet cat.

The West Ham defender has been widely condemned after a video emerged of him dropping, kicking and slapping his pet cat, and Essex Police have confirmed they are liaising with the RSPCA as part of their “urgent enquiries”.

While West Ham said they “unreservedly condemn” the actions of Zouma, who has apologised for his actions, the player was selected by boss David Moyes in the starting line-up for Tuesday’s 1-0 win over West Ham.

West Ham’s Kurt Zouma lines up ahead of the Premier League match against Watford (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

A petition on Change.org, started by Anti Animal Abuse, reads: “In the UK we have laws against the abuse of animals, laws which should be applicable to everyone rich or poor, famous or not!

“We ask that the Metropolitan Police and RSPCA carry out an urgent investigation and prosecute the perpetrators of this heinous act.

“Further we ask that the RSPCA remove all animals from Zouma’s ‘care’ immediately!

“Failure to take action in this case will send the message that animal abuse for entertainment is justified, that for the rich and famous breaking the law is no problem! Neither are acceptable!”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

BRIT Awards 2022: Adele dedicates award to son and ex as she dominates winners list with three gongs

celebrity

Shocking footage shows West Ham footballer Kurt Zouma kicking and hitting pet cat around his kitchen

news

Government minister says PM’s Jimmy Savile slur not to blame for hate mob targeting Keir Starmer in street

news