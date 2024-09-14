14 September 2024

Kwame Poku leveller earns Peterborough point against Lincoln

By NewsChain Sport
14 September 2024

Kwame Poku’s impressive second-half strike earned Peterborough a 1-1 draw against in-form Lincoln.

Ben House gave Lincoln a 33rd-minute lead with his third goal of the campaign as the Imps went in search of their fourth win in five, but Poku’s 65th-minute strike gave Peterborough a point.

The hosts looked the more dangerous in the early stages, with Poku and Hector Kyprianou both having goal-bound efforts blocked.

But a well-worked move from the visitors saw them take the lead 12 minutes before the break as House guided Dom Jefferies’ square ball into the bottom corner.

After Jed Steer made a crucial save to deny House his second on the hour mark, Poku seized his chance by cutting in from the right wing before sending an unstoppable left-footed strike past George Wickens.

Peterborough had the best chance to clinch victory just a few minutes later, but this time Wickens was equal to substitute Bradley Ihionvien’s effort.

