Kyle Dempsey ankle blow for Bolton
Bolton will be without Kyle Dempsey for the visit of Bristol Rovers.
The midfielder is set to be sidelined until the new year after suffering ankle ligament damage.
Defender Will Aimson has returned to training following a hamstring injury but is unlikely to be risked.
Winger Lloyd Isgrove is still a week away from recovering from his hamstring problem.
Rovers have been hit with illness in the camp with about half the squad affected.
Striker Ryan Loft is a major doubt having gone down with the bug on Wednesday.
Jordan Rossiter, John Marquis, Zain Westbrooke, Sam Finley and James Belshaw have also been ill but hope to recover in time.
Captain Paul Coutts is still out with an ankle injury and winger Harry Anderson has a groin problem.
