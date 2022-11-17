Kyle Joseph out with an ankle injury as Oxford take on Forest Green
Oxford will be without Kyle Joseph for the visit of Forest Green.
The on-loan Swansea striker is set to see a specialist after suffering an ankle injury last week.
Winger Jodi Jones is away on international duty with Malta.
Sam Long is fit but Sam Baldock, Josh Murphy, Yanic Wildschut and Oisin Smyth are still on the sidelines.
Rovers could welcome back Ben Stevenson and Baily Cargill.
The duo are expected to train on Friday having shaken off knocks and will be assessed.
But the League One strugglers are still without Jordan Moore-Taylor, Udoka Godwin-Malife, David Davis, Reece Brown and Matty Stevens.
Josh March is in line to start after impressing off the bench against Wycombe last weekend.
