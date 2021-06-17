Kyle Knoyle makes move from Cambridge to Doncaster
Doncaster have signed Cambridge full-back Kyle Knoyle on a two-year contract.
The 24-year-old helped United win promotion from League Two last season, scoring twice and adding six assists, but will now line up against them in League One.
Knoyle wrote on Twitter: “Delighted to have signed for @drfc_official. Can’t wait to get started, excited for the season ahead and look forward to playing in front of the fans”.
He added in a statement shared by his former club: “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all the staff and players that I’ve worked with for helping me develop into the player and person I am today, achieving promotion with such a special group of people is something that I couldn’t have imagined.
“It’s been a remarkable journey, one that will live with me forever.”
Knoyle previously played under Rovers boss Richie Wellens at Swindon.