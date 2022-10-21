21 October 2022

Kyle Lafferty begins a 10-match ban for Kilmarnock against Ross County

21 October 2022

Kilmarnock striker Kyle Lafferty begins a 10-match ban for using sectarian language when his side host Ross County in the cinch Premiership.

Blair Alston missed the midweek cup win over Dundee United with a groin strain.

Liam Donnelly and Fraser Murray are closing in on comebacks but Scott Robinson is still a few weeks away from fitness following a lengthy spell out with a foot injury.

Ben Paton has been added to the Ross County injury list for the trip to Ayrshire.

The Staggies midfielder picked up a training-ground injury recently and he joins Ben Purrington who was ruled out for a period of time with an ankle problem.

Full-backs George Harmon (hamstring) and Connor Randall (broken leg) are getting close to making returns and attacker Alex Samuel remains out with a long-term knee injury.

