Kyle Lafferty makes shock Kilmarnock exit

Kyle Lafferty has made a surprise exit from Kilmarnock.

The Northern Ireland international recently returned from a 10-game ban imposed by the Scottish Football Association for making a sectarian comment on a night out while on international duty, which was filmed and uploaded on social media.

A club statement read: “It’s with regret that Kyle Lafferty and Kilmarnock Football Club have parted company by mutual consent. We thank Kyle for his service to the club.”

The 35-year-old has played in four games since returning from his suspension.

The former Rangers and Hearts player returned to Rugby Park a year ago and scored 11 goals in his second spell with the club.

Lafferty’s exit was confirmed ahead of the transfer deadline, with manager Derek McInnes still working to add to his squad.

McInnes added another Northern Irish international striker, Kyle Vassell, earlier in the month and brought in 18-year-old Liverpool left-back Luke Chambers on loan on Monday.

Chambers could make his debut in Wednesday’s cinch Premiership contest against Dundee United on Wednesday after being impressed by McInnes in their initial meeting.

Chambers told Killie TV: “Kilmarnock were really interested and I looked into the club and got on a Zoom with the boss. He trusted me a lot and trusted what I can do on the pitch.

“So it was a no-brainer to come here and get the experience I need and help the team.

“He gave a really good pitch to be fair and made me feel like I had to be here. He has watched me a lot and knows what I can do as a left-back.”

Chambers got the seal of approval for the move from fellow Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson.

“Robbo actually rang me and said I would be fine here,” Chambers said. “He told me, ‘Good luck, smash it, and just enjoy it really, just get all the experience you need’.

“I have played a lot of minutes in the past month and I feel I am at my peak sharpness. I am ready.”