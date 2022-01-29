29 January 2022

Kyle Lafferty on target as Kilmarnock beat Inverness

By NewsChain Sport
29 January 2022

Kyle Lafferty struck the winner as Kilmarnock moved one point behind Scottish Championship leaders Arbroath with a 1-0 victory over third-placed Inverness.

The Northern Ireland international netted his first goal since returning to Killie to continue new boss Derek McInnes’ unbeaten start in the league.

Lafferty struck in the ninth minute, converting Dan MacKay’s cross.

Lafferty and Jack Sanders both went close for Killie before substitute Euan Murray had a goal disallowed early in the second half for handball.

Inverness goalkeeper Mark Ridgers produced a good save to deny Rory McKenzie from distance late on.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Woman killed by falling tree as Storm Malik batters UK

news

Ex-soldier Tom Tugendhat puts himself forward to run for PM if ‘Partygate’ brings Boris down

news

Passengers rescued from bus left dangling on the edge of collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh, just hours before Joe Biden visit

world news