18 November 2023

Kyle McAllister double cancelled out as Grimsby hit back to draw at Forest Green

By NewsChain Sport
18 November 2023

Grimsby came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with fellow League Two strugglers Forest Green.

A brace from Donovan Wilson cancelled out Kyle McAllister’s first-half double in an entertaining encounter at The New Lawn.

McAllister almost opened the scoring with a curling long-range effort that cannoned back off the crossbar.

However, the impressive midfielder was not to be denied from the penalty spot in the 37th minute after Callum Jones was deemed to have been tripped in the area.

McAllister doubled Forest Green’s lead just before the break when he lobbed the ball over keeper Harvey Cartwright and out of the reach of Grimsby’s despairing defenders.

Grimsby halved the deficit when Wilson diverted Gavan Holohan’s goalward effort into the the back of the net following a deep corner.

Wilson then capitalised on Reece Welch’s poor touch and slid past James Belshaw in the Forest Green goal.

Rovers almost won it late on but Tyrese Omotoye’s header came back out off the upright and later Sean Robertson’s stoppage-time effort flew over  Cartwright’s crossbar.

