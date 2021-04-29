Kyle Naughton signs new one-year Swansea deal

Kyle Naughton has signed a new deal at Swansea
Kyle Naughton has signed a new deal at Swansea (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
14:11pm, Thu 29 Apr 2021
Kyle Naughton has agreed a new one-year deal at Swansea

The 32-year-old signed a fresh 12-month contract last summer and surpassed 200 appearances for the Swans this season.

Naughton will now spend an eighth campaign at Liberty Stadium, and boss Steve Cooper said: “He’s had an excellent season so far, and he has shown great leadership on and off the pitch.

“Kyle has shown his versatility at right-back and right centre-back, and he is a very popular member of the squad.

“He is highly respected and regarded as a footballer by his team-mates and the staff.”

