Kyle Naughton signs new one-year Swansea deal
14:11pm, Thu 29 Apr 2021
Kyle Naughton has agreed a new one-year deal at Swansea
The 32-year-old signed a fresh 12-month contract last summer and surpassed 200 appearances for the Swans this season.
Naughton will now spend an eighth campaign at Liberty Stadium, and boss Steve Cooper said: “He’s had an excellent season so far, and he has shown great leadership on and off the pitch.
“Kyle has shown his versatility at right-back and right centre-back, and he is a very popular member of the squad.
“He is highly respected and regarded as a footballer by his team-mates and the staff.”