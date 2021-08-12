Kyle Vassell targeting full recovery from injury as Cheltenham host Wycombe

Kyle Vassell, left, is looking to return for Cheltenham (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:15pm, Thu 12 Aug 2021
Kyle Vassell could complete his return from injury by landing a place in Cheltenham’s starting line-up for the visit of Wycombe.

Vassell came off the bench to score in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Bristol Rovers although boss Michael Duff insists he will not be rushed.

Defender Ben Tozer and striker George Lloyd both started at Rovers and will hope to have done enough to retain their places.

Likewise Duff will consider whether loan duo Taylor Perry and Callum Wright did enough as they prepare for a tough task against the Chairboys.

Wycombe, who progressed in the Carabao Cup after beating Exeter on penalties, are still without David Wheeler following his positive test for coronavirus.

And boss Gareth Ainsworth does not find himself with an abundance of options as midfielders Dominic Gape and Curtis Thompson remain sidelined.

Defender Max Ram is looking to figure for the first time while Sullay Kaikai, who made his full debut against the Grecians, hopes to retain his place.

Ainsworth’s men have made a positive start to the new campaign having kicked off with a win over Accrington last weekend.

