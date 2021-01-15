Kyle Vassell’s Rotherham career ends after joining Fleetwood

Fleetwood have signed striker Kyle Vassell on loan from Rotherham.

The 27-year-old has joined the League One club until the end of the season, signalling the end of his Millers career.

Vassell, whose three years in South Yorkshire have been injury-hit, is out of contract in the summer and Rotherham boss Paul Warne has confirmed he will not be getting a new deal.

“He’s a really exciting signing for the club, everything he’s about is the way we want to play as a team,” Fleetwood’s interim boss Simon Wiles told the official club website.

“Kyle brings physicality, pace, and has a real hunger and desire to succeed. He ticks a lot of boxes for me and the club at the moment. We can’t wait to get him out on the pitch and scoring goals.”

Warne, who brought him in from Blackpool in 2018, added: “I’ve had a really good relationship with Vass. We’re really close and I’ll keep in touch with him for the rest of my life.

“I think we could both admit we’d just come to a natural end. He wants to play every minute, he always wants to be the number nine, which is fair enough.

“I just couldn’t guarantee him that. He’s out of contract in the summer and I know that wouldn’t have been a contract that we renewed. It makes sense for him to go out there, put himself in the shop window and get himself a new club.”