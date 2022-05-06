Kyle Walker likely to miss out as leaders Manchester City entertain Newcastle
Defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones are doubtful as champions Manchester City host Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday.
Right-back Walker was forced off in the second half of Wednesday’s Champions League loss at Real Madrid after further ankle problems.
Centre-back Stones has missed the last two games with a thigh injury.
Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson could return to the Newcastle squad for the trip to the Etihad Stadium.
Full-back Tripper has not played since fracturing a metatarsal in a 1-0 win over Aston Villa on February 13, while striker Wilson has been out of action since suffering Achilles and calf injuries in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United on December 27, but both are back in training and could be available.
Central defender Fabian Schar could also make it after a scan on the foot he damaged during last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by Liverpool revealed no fracture, but the game will come too soon for winger Ryan Fraser (hamstring).
Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Cancelo, Ake, Laporte, Dias, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Rodri, Grealish, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer, Jesus, Mbete, Egan-Riley, McAtee.
Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Trippier, Manquillo, Murphy, Targett, Krafth, Burn, Schar, Dummett, Lascelles, Fernandez, Shelvey, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Willock, Ritchie, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Wood, Gayle.
