Kyle Walker misses Man City training ahead of CL final due to back niggle
Kyle Walker was not involved as Manchester City held an open training session on Tuesday ahead of the Champions League final.
The England full-back was substituted in the latter stages of City’s FA Cup final victory over Manchester United at Wembley on Saturday.
All other players were present as City continued preparations for the encounter with Inter Milan in Istanbul this weekend.
Pep Guardiola said at a press conference later in the afternoon that Walker had sat out the session to avoid aggravating a back problem.
The City boss said: “He has had a little bit of a disturbance in his back.
“Yesterday he was not good, today he was a little bit better but we didn’t want to take any risks. We will see in the next days.”
