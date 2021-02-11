Kyle Walker plays down talk of historic season

Manchester City are still in contention for four major trophies this season after they progressed past Swansea in the FA Cup following a 3-1 win at the Liberty Stadium (February 10). City currently own a comfortable lead in the Premier League, are in the finals of the League Cup, have reached the knockout stages of the Champions League, but defender Kyle Walker claims his team-mates are approaching every game like it's their last and won't get carried away by their run of 15 wins in a row.