19 April 2022

Kyle Walker remains sidelined as Manchester City clash with Brighton

By NewsChain Sport
19 April 2022

Manchester City are still without England full-back Kyle Walker for Wednesday’s Premier League visit of Brighton due to an ankle injury.

Playmaker Kevin De Bruyne (foot) has been passed fit and centre-back Ruben Dias could return for the first time since March 1 after two games as an unused substitute.

Ilkay Gundogan (knee) has overcome a knock and Ederson is likely to return in goal after Zach Steffen played in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final loss to Liverpool.

Brighton are without Yves Bissouma, who starts a two-match suspension for reaching 10 yellow cards.

Fellow midfielder Steven Alzate missed the win at Tottenham through illness but is back in training and could be involved.

Centre-half Shane Duffy is still out with a thigh injury.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Carson, Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Laporte, Dias, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Fernandinho, Rodri, Sterling, De Bruyne, Silva, Mahrez, Grealish, Foden, Jesus, Delap, Lavia, McAtee.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, Lamptey, Cucurella, Dunk, Veltman, Offiah, Webster, Mac Allister, Alzate, Mwepu, Lallana, Caicedo, Gross, March, Sarmiento, Trossard, Welbeck, Maupay.

