Kyle Wootton and Kairo Mitchell help Notts County see off Solihull
Second-half strikes from Kyle Wootton and Kairo Mitchell helped Notts County leapfrog Solihull and climb to fourth place in the Vanarama National League with a 2-0 win at Meadow Lane.
The first chance of the game fell to County when their leading goalscorer Ruben Rodriguez hit a post with a cross-shot.
The Magpies struck the frame of the goal for the second time through Frank Vincent after some good build-up play.
Solihull’s defence was finally breached 10 minutes into the second half when Taylor provided a cross for Wootton, who finished perfectly to give County a well-deserved lead.
The hosts sealed all three points with seven minutes to go when Rodriguez set up Mitchell, who slotted past Moors goalkeeper Ryan Boot to double their lead.
