Kylian Mbappe does not want to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid successor

France striker Kylian Mbappe wants to be one of a kind at Real Madrid and not viewed as the successor to the Bernabeu’s last great superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugal forward spent nine years in the Spanish capital, breaking all kinds of records before his departure in 2018, and the arrival of Mbappe this summer is viewed in the same bracket in terms of a high-profile player signing at his peak.

Mbappe insists he respects but does not envy Ronaldo’s achievements but wants to create his own history for club and country as the pair prepare to meet each other in the Euro 2024 quarter-final in Hamburg.

“I think it is about appreciation rather than envy, what he was, what he is,” said Mbappe.

“I like to admire the great player, there will never be another Cristiano Ronaldo. He has shaped football and has inspired generations.

“I am following my own path; my dream of playing at Real Madrid is becoming a reality but I’m not going to write the next chapter of Cristiano’s story.

“I hope I will be one of a kind at Real Madrid but it will be different.

“His CV speaks for itself and I have total respect for him but I hope tomorrow he is not as happy as it is us going to the semi-finals.”

Coach Didier Deschamps dismissed the criticism which has been directed at the 39-year-old Ronaldo after some underwhelming performances in the tournament.

“He has always been a threat because he has the ability and the motivation within him,” he said.

