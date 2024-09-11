Kylian Mbappe fails in bid to force Paris St Germain to pay him £46.5million

Kylian Mbappe has failed to obtain an order forcing his former club Paris St Germain to pay him 55million euros (£46.5million) in what he claims are unpaid wages and bonuses.

The French league’s Commission Juridique instead ruled the 25-year-old Real Madrid star should enter mediation with his old club on the issue.

The dispute stems back to Mbappe’s contract renewal with PSG in 2022. Club sources say there was an undertaking at that time, reiterated many times thereafter, that if Mbappe should leave on a free transfer he would waive certain financial benefits, such as bonuses, to compensate the club.

Over the course of this summer, Mbappe, who officially joined Real on July 1 after the expiry of his PSG contract, has said he believes the club owed him money and took the case to the commission in the hope of clawing it back.

However, it has now ruled he must come to a settlement through dialogue with the club, with or without the assistance of an independent mediator, which has been viewed by PSG as a victory.

PSG said in a statement: “Paris St Germain is very pleased with today’s two-hour hearing before the commission.

The club recalled that the player has made clear, repeated public and private commitments that must be respected, having been afforded unprecedented benefits by the club

“The club recalled that the player has made clear, repeated public and private commitments that must be respected, having been afforded unprecedented benefits by the club over seven fantastic years in Paris.

“In the light of the club’s oral and documented arguments, the commission insisted on mediation between the parties, which Paris St Germain has been seeking for many months. The commission has now invited the player to consider the mediation process.”

Mbappe could refuse to mediate and instead take the matter to an employment tribunal, but that could take many years to resolve.