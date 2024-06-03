Kylian Mbappe not included in Thierry Henry’s France squad for the Olympics

Thierry Henry suggested Real Madrid have blocked Kylian Mbappe’s inclusion in his provisional Olympic squad but the France boss has not ruled out the striker entirely from this summer’s Games.

Mbappe is widely reported to have signed a deal with the Champions League winners, with his contract at Paris St Germain expiring at the end of the month.

The 25-year-old will be an integral part of France’s Euro 2024 squad but as the Paris Olympics do not fall within a FIFA event window, clubs have the option not to release their players.

“Real Madrid were really straightforward about the Olympics,” Henry, France’s Olympic men’s team coach, told a press conference.

“The last time I received so many rejections was at middle school. There have not even been negotiations. You go, you ask, they say no and you leave.”

But Henry is not taking no for an answer as he has until July 3 to submit his final 22-man squad.

He told the assembled media “not to draw a line” on the presence of Mbappe.

“We do not know what can happen between now and July 3,” he added.

“The list is open for everyone, the door is not closed to anyone.”

In January Mbappe said in an interview posted on the Olympics official site: “The idea of competing at the Games with France would be an extraordinary opportunity.

“It’s actually more of a dream than an opportunity.”

However, in March France coach Didier Deschamps admitted it was “very difficult” for him to take part in the Olympics off the back of Euro 2024.

Henry has named Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta and Lyon’s former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette as two over-23 players but confirmed he would add a third over-age player to the final list.

Mateta’s club-mate Michael Olise and Burnley’s Maxime Esteve have also been included.