Kylian Mbappe ready to ‘give everything’ in France’s bid for Euro 2024 glory

Kylian Mbappe is ready to “give everything” to try to help France win the European Championship title.

With his club future now secured, the soon-to-be Real Madrid forward will hope to guide his country to a second major title in six years.

Ahead of France’s first match of the tournament against Austria on Monday, Mbappe said on uefa.com: “I discussed my role with the coach when I joined up with the squad.

“He said he might use me in different roles during the competition and to be ready. I said I’ve played in three different roles in my career and done well in all of them, so it’s not a problem.

“I’m ready to give everything to help the team, whether it’s up front, on the left or on the bench. I’ll adapt.”

There had been some doubts about Mbappe’s fitness, with the 25-year-old saying: “What’s most important isn’t physical condition but mentality and I’m ready to give everything so that we win.

“I’d much rather have a good head on my shoulders than strong legs, but I think I have both.

“We’ll see if my feet are also up to it. I’m fully invested in the task which has been assigned to us, which is winning the first game.”

Didier Deschamps’ side are one of the hot favourites to claim the trophy and anything other than a win against Austria would be a huge shock.

“The first match is very important,” said Deschamps. “Not decisive, but very important.

“Winning puts you in a good position and that’s our goal, even if Austria think the same. We have to negotiate this first game well to put ourselves in a good position.

“We’ve observed Austria’s last four games. We have video analysis of what we’ll be facing. What all those games had in common was intensity.

“Of course, they have quality and talent, but Austria’s strength is the ability to apply intensity and pressure.”

Austria have qualified for the finals for the fourth time in the last five Euros, reaching the knockout stage three years ago.

Ralf Rangnick, who turned down Bayern Munich to remain as Austria coach, said: “We’re playing against one of the biggest, maybe the biggest, favourites of the tournament.

“We’re playing against the world vice-champions and definitely the nation which has the best squad and best forwards.

“We need to play at our best level. It’s crucial that we are courageous and convinced of our own strength.”