Kyogo Furuhashi injury blow as Celtic prepare to face Ross County
14:32pm, Fri 10 Sep 2021
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi is out for at least three to four weeks with a knee injury picked up on international duty with Japan.
Midfielder James McCarthy is in contention for the visit of Ross County in the cinch Premiership on Saturday after recovering from a knock but winger James Forrest remains out through injury.
New signings Giorgos Giakoumakis, Jota, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales are all available.
Connor Randall is a doubt for Ross County ahead of the trip to Parkhead.
The Staggies defender is nursing an ankle knock.
Defender Jake Vokins, on loan from Southampton, remains out long term with a foot injury.