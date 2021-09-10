Kyogo Furuhashi injury blow as Celtic prepare to face Ross County

Kyogo Furuhashi was injured on international duty with Japan (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
14:32pm, Fri 10 Sep 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi is out for at least three to four weeks with a knee injury picked up on international duty with Japan.

Midfielder James McCarthy is in contention for the visit of Ross County in the cinch Premiership on Saturday after recovering from a knock but winger James Forrest remains out through injury.

New signings Giorgos Giakoumakis, Jota, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales are all available.

Connor Randall is a doubt for Ross County ahead of the trip to Parkhead.

The Staggies defender is nursing an ankle knock.

Defender Jake Vokins, on loan from Southampton, remains out long term with a foot injury.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Celtic

PA