21 July 2023

Kyogo Furuhashi keen to be fit for homecoming game against Gamba Osaka

By NewsChain Sport
21 July 2023

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi hopes to brush off fitness issues and enjoy a homecoming appearance against Gamba Osaka on Saturday.

Scotland’s player of the year was restricted to a substitute appearance in Wednesday’s 6-4 defeat to Yokohama F Marinos after being troubled by a shoulder injury.

Quoted on Celtic’s official website, Furuhashi said: “Gamba Osaka is a very great team with so many good players and they have played well in the last few games in the league.

“We both have the same attacking football philosophy, so I hope it will be a great game and we can entertain the fans who are coming to watch.

‘Personally, I want to have a presence in the game if I have a chance to play.

“I went to high school in Osaka and played against Gamba Osaka many times when I was with Vissel Kobe.

“So I want to enjoy this opportunity and have a good game against them.

“Obviously we want to win because it is a game, but at the same time we want to play great football and we want to entertain our fans.”

Furuhashi, who recently signed a new four-year deal, added: “There are lots of people here who believe in me and love me and need me.

“I was very happy when I was offered a contract extension and I want to continue to repay the favour with results.”

