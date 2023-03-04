Kyran Lofthouse on target as Woking defeat Yeovil
Woking maintained their hold on third place in the Vanarama National League with a 1-0 win at out-of-form Yeovil.
The only goal of the game arrived on 14 minutes as Kyran Lofthouse pounced in a match containing few chances.
Lofthouse’s half-volley proved the difference just moments after Yeovil had gone close through Jordan Young’s header.
Young had a late chance to score an equaliser when he went clean through but shot wide to leave his side without a win in seven league games.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox