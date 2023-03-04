04 March 2023

Kyran Lofthouse on target as Woking defeat Yeovil

By NewsChain Sport
04 March 2023

Woking maintained their hold on third place in the Vanarama National League with a 1-0 win at out-of-form Yeovil.

The only goal of the game arrived on 14 minutes as Kyran Lofthouse pounced in a match containing few chances.

Lofthouse’s half-volley proved the difference just moments after Yeovil had gone close through Jordan Young’s header.

Young had a late chance to score an equaliser when he went clean through but shot wide to leave his side without a win in seven league games.

