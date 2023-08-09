La Liga club's offer could see Celtic and Newcastle miss out on Arsenal star signing

Scotland international Kieran Tierney's future at Arsenal is uncertain, despite indications from Gunners boss Mikel Arteta that the player is part of his season plans. There is speculation about interest from Celtic, Newcastle United, and now Real Sociedad are said to be making an inquiry. Arsenal start the new English Premier League season on Saturday lunchtime and Tierney's future is of interest to Scotland's boss who wants his players to have regular club-level football. Scotland's next UEFA Euro qualifier is on September 8.

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix has been approached by Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal for a potential summer transfer. It remains uncertain whether Felix will accept the offer as he prefers to stay in Europe, with Barcelona being his dream move. This comes amidst interest from various clubs including Aston Villa, Manchester United and Arsenal. Felix, valued at £108 million, has had a lacklustre record in the Premier League and Champions League, sparking hopes that a new team may help him realise his potential.

Gary Neville opines that Fenway Sports Group (FSG), Liverpool's owners, must supply funds to Jurgen Klopp for the team to be competitive. FSG has been running on a sustainable model, leading to six major trophies in eight years under Klopp. However, rival teams have been substantially spending, putting Liverpool at a disadvantage. Despite securing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai for £95 million, Neville argues that Liverpool requires bigger and more expensive signings to match their competitors. The team is currently undertaking a stadium expansion, which will increase revenue but may not be enough to boost team investments.

Arsenal has spent over £200m on new signings including Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice, and Kai Havertz ahead of the new Premier League season. The club is also reportedly interested in Barcelona's Ansu Fati, but a bid has been rejected. Thomas Partey, expected to depart after Rice's signing, is allegedly priced too high for Juventus's interest. Arsenal, despite their hefty summer spending, are still open to more transfers.

Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner is nearing a move to Nottingham Forest after agreeing terms with the Premier League club. The 29-year-old US international's move may prompt Arsenal to increase interest in Brentford goalkeeper, David Raya. Meanwhile, French club Lens is eyeing Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun after a successful loan spell at Reims last season, with Inter Milan, West Ham United, and Chelsea also reportedly interested.

Manchester City started the 2023/24 season on a sour note, losing on penalties to Arsenal in the Community Shield. The match ended 1-1 after 90 minutes with Cole Palmer scoring for City and Leandro Trossard for Arsenal. In the penalty shootout, Manchester City missed two attempts while Arsenal converted all four to clinch the win. The match was reflective of both teams' off-peak fitness with a dearth of scoring opportunities. Despite a late strike by Trossard in the added time, City could not secure a win leading the game to penalties where they fell short.

Manchester United's Raphael Varane has criticized new football rules that could lead to longer games due to extended periods of stoppage time. Arsenal won the Community Shield on penalties, after an equaliser in the 101st minute extended the match. Varane voiced his concerns about overcrowded schedules and the potential risks to players' physical and mental well-being. He called for players' and managers' opinions to be heard, arguing the changes damage the game and limit players' ability to perform at their best for fans. Manchester City's Pep Guardiola also expressed frustration at the rules, but urged adaptation.

The Premier League is set to restart in a week after a two-month hiatus. Fans around the world have been eagerly awaiting its return, given its 31-year history that has seen 50 teams compete in the English top division. Soon, Luton Town will become the 51st team. The article then ranks the teams by total points accumulated since the Premier League started in 1992.

Arsenal player Jorginho has reportedly expressed a desire to leave the club, with Turkish team Fenerbahçe showing interest. Despite a contract due to end in 2024, it seems unlikely Arsenal will extend it following the new revelation. Fenerbahçe has enquired about the transfer conditions for the highly-rated player. The move comes as Arsenal plans to sell some first team players to balance finances after spending over £200 million on new signings including Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber.

Manchester City's Nathan Ake missed the Community Shield fixture against Arsenal due to an injury sustained during pre-season. Although he travelled with the squad, he didn't join the lineup due to not fully recovering. In his absence, Pep Guardiola opted for a back four. Kevin De Bruyne, recovering from a previous injury, was deemed fit enough only for the bench. Bernardo Silva, Erling Haaland and Jack Grealish began as the front three. The only other injury concern for the European champions was Josko Gvardiol, who is expected to return for the Premier League kick-off against Burnley.