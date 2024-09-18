LaLiga president Javier Tebas says Rodri ‘right’ about possible player strike

A player strike would be “welcome” if it served to wipe FIFA’s Club World Cup out of existence, the president of the Spanish league has said.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri on Tuesday became the latest star to speak out about the increasing workload facing players, and said a player strike was “close” if nothing changed.

Players face at least an extra two matches – possibly four – in this season’s Champions League before the last 16, and the season is set to end for 12 European clubs with FIFA’s new 32-team Club World Cup in the United States.

Players’ unions and domestic leagues are suing FIFA over what they claim is a lack of consultation on the scheduling of the tournament and the fixture calendar generally.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas says Rodri was “right” to mention the possibility of a strike, and said he would support it provided it was not targeted at domestic leagues, but instead at forcing a rethink of the overall calendar.

Tebas insisted the issue was not just about the workload of the top players either, arguing that the expansion of international club competitions had a sporting and economic impact on domestic leagues and those playing in them.

“I think Rodri is right about a possible strike,” Tebas told the Spanish media at an event in Seville.

“I think there is a backlog of matches, there are 200 players involved in that issue. But I say it for the remaining 40,000 professional players and 2,000 remaining clubs.

If this strike serves to solve the issue of the calendars, but not to remove clubs from the national leagues but so that the Club World Cup does not exist, so that the dates are better restructured, then it is welcome because something has to happen.

“If this strike serves to solve the issue of the calendars, but not to remove clubs from the national leagues but so that the Club World Cup does not exist, so that the dates are better restructured, then it is welcome because something has to happen.

“We will take the appropriate legal action, but if the players’ union decides to go on strike for this reason, which we have already discussed with them, it is not just a problem of over-saturation of matches with 70, 80, 100 players, it is a much bigger problem, it is affecting the entire industry.

“Players who do not compete in European competitions, if they follow these criteria, will be left with less income, clubs will disappear… we are working on that and we will be supporting them, of course.”

Rodri was asked at City’s press conference on Tuesday whether players could ever strike or refuse to play and said: “I think we are close to that. I think if you ask any player he will say the same. If it keeps this way, there will be a moment where we have no other option.”

The Spain midfielder’s comments followed similar remarks in the last few days from team-mate Manuel Akanji, as well as Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

England’s Professional Footballers’ Association is part of an action against FIFA going through the Belgian courts designed to ensure players get guaranteed protected breaks, amid concerns that a 32-team Club World Cup finishing in mid-July does not allow time for a proper rest period before preparations for the new domestic season begin.

The action seeks a ruling from the European Court of Justice on whether the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights – including Article 5 which prohibits slavery and forced labour – has been breached by FIFA’s actions.

The unions are also part of a separate legal complaint also involving domestic leagues which accuses FIFA of abusing a dominant position under European competition law over its “unilateral” decision-making on the calendar.

FIFA insists the current calendar is the result of a “comprehensive and inclusive” consultation, which included the world players’ union FIFPRO and league bodies.

The Club World Cup has the support of Europe’s clubs, with a memorandum of understanding having been agreed between FIFA and the European Club Association.