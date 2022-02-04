Lampard’s first Everton game and giant killers go again – FA Cup talking points

It is FA Cup fourth-round weekend where non-league Kidderminster were the big winners in the draw with a visit from West Ham.

There are all-Premier League ties with Everton facing Brentford, Tottenham taking on Brighton and Wolves playing Norwich.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the talking points ahead of the action.

Moyes not Kidd-ing

The draw brought back a painful memory for West Ham manager David Moyes – eventually – after his side were handed a trip to Kidderminster. Moyes was a Preston player when they were beaten at Aggborough in 1994. “So people tell me, but I hardly remember it,” admitted the Scot. “But when non-league teams beat league sides it is always seen as a shock, so we have to make sure that isn’t the case here.” The National League North side are the lowest-ranked team in the competition and landed a plumb tie.

Giant killers go again

Cambridge celebrate victory at Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

The third round’s other cup heroes, Cambridge and Boreham Wood, were not handed glamour ties but may fancy their chances of progressing even further. The Us, conquerors of Newcastle, are at home to Luton while non-league Wood, who beat AFC Wimbledon, are at Bournemouth, who have other priorities as they chase promotion back to the Premier League. More shocks could be on the cards.

Blue Lamp

Frank Lampard’s first match at Everton is at home to Brentford (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA) (PA Wire)

Everton, or Frank Lampard’s Everton as they shall henceforth be known, will run out under their new manager for the first time at home to Brentford. Even though new signings Dele Alli and Donny Van De Beek are both cup-tied, Lampard will know he needs to hit the ground running against a Bees side in desperately poor form in the Premier League. A cup win at a packed and expectant Goodison Park would be the perfect start to life on Merseyside.

New boys on parade

Tottenham fans will be hoping to get a first look at January signings Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur, following their arrivals from Juventus, when Brighton travel to north London. The duo were considered something of a disappointment in Turin and it will be fascinating to discover whether Antonio Conte can get a tune out of them, as well as where they will fit in the Italian’s system.

Smooth passage

The fourth-round draw would have looked a lot tastier had many of the ties been reversed. Instead Plymouth travel to Chelsea, Manchester City host Fulham and Liverpool entertain Cardiff, with the big three all expected to progress comfortably. The same cannot be said for holders Leicester, however, as they face a tough trip to midlands rivals Nottingham Forest in an eye-catching tie.