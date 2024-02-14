Last-gasp Liam Kitching free-kick snatches point for Coventry at Plymouth

Coventry scored a last-gasp free-kick to earn an unlikely point in their 2-2 draw at Plymouth in the Sky Bet Championship.

Liam Kitching’s set-piece from the left in the sixth and final minute cannoned off two defenders before finding the net to snatch the point which saw them climb into the top six of the table.

Top-scorer Morgan Whittaker had smashed in his 17th Championship goal of the season to fire Argyle ahead against high-flying City at a rain-soaked Home Park in the 54th minute.

Ellis Simms equalised 11 minutes later for the visitors, only for Mikel Miller to restore Plymouth’s lead in the 68th minute.

But Coventry earned a point thanks to Kitching’s late intervention.

Whittaker went close for Plymouth in the opening five minutes, forcing Brad Collins into action at his near post.

At the other end, Conor Hazard had to be alert to save a speculative 10th-minute Matt Godden strike before going full stretch to keep out Milan van Ewijk’s angled drive.

The Plymouth keeper was again called into action in the 24th minute as Victor Torp tried his luck from 25 yards, with Coventry continuing to press.

In a rare home attack, Lino Sousa’s cross from the left set up Alfie Devine, but he dragged his first-time effort wide.

Godden missed a golden opportunity to open the scoring in the 35th minute. Jake Bidwell’s pinpoint cross from the left found the striker, but he could only head wide past the far post from close range.

Home forward Ryan Hardie could not beat Collins after skipping past two defenders and breaking into the box.

Whittaker skimmed the outside of the net just before half-time with a 20-yard left-footed strike.

Coventry started the second half as they finished the first, in the ascendancy, with Godden forcing a save from Hazard and Kasey Palmer skimming a 25-yard shot just wide in the 50th minute.

The hosts opened the scoring through Whittaker, who took his season’s goal tally to 18 to ignite the contest five minutes later.

Whittaker was unmarked as he ran on to meet Adam Randell’s cross from the left with a cool, first-time finish from close range.

Coventry levelled through Simms, who ran on to a superb, defence-splitting pass from Torp to beat Hazard at the second attempt.

Northern Ireland keeper Hazard saved Simms’ initial effort but, on an increasingly slippery surface, could not hold on to the ball as the visiting striker followed up to score.

The Sky Blues’ parity was short-lived as Argyle substitute wing-back Miller cut in from the left and let fly three minutes later.

The ball deflected off Coventry defender Bobby Thomas, wrong-footing the diving Collins, to put Plymouth ahead.

However, the hosts were denied all three points at the death through Kitching’s free-kick.