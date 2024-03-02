Last-gasp Tahvon Campbell strike earns Solihull Moors a draw at Eastleigh
Tahvon Campbell scored a last-minute equaliser to nullify Paul McCallum’s hat-trick as promotion-chasing Solihull Moors snatched a 3-3 draw at Eastleigh in the Vanarama National League.
Two headers from McCallum put the hosts into a 2-0 at half-time but Jamey Osborne pulled one back just before the hour.
McCallum restored Eastleigh’s two-goal advantage when he completed his treble on 68 minutes but the visitors were not done.
Jack Stevens kept them in the game with a curling effort on 74 minutes and substitute Campbell had the final say as the clock approached 90 minutes.
