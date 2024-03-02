02 March 2024

Last-gasp Tahvon Campbell strike earns Solihull Moors a draw at Eastleigh

By NewsChain Sport
02 March 2024

Tahvon Campbell scored a last-minute equaliser to nullify Paul McCallum’s hat-trick as promotion-chasing Solihull Moors snatched a 3-3 draw at Eastleigh in the Vanarama National League.

Two headers from McCallum put the hosts into a 2-0 at half-time but Jamey Osborne pulled one back just before the hour.

McCallum restored Eastleigh’s two-goal advantage when he completed his treble on 68 minutes but the visitors were not done.

Jack Stevens kept them in the game with a curling effort on 74 minutes and substitute Campbell had the final say as the clock approached 90 minutes.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Thomas Kingston died from ‘catastrophic head injury’ and gun found next to him, inquest hears

news

Concerns for Pope’s health as he asks aide to read out his speech

world news

William downs shot and pulls a dreadful pint during Wrexham football club visit

news