09 September 2023

Late Alex Gilliead strike rescues point for Bradford

By NewsChain Sport
09 September 2023

Substitute Alex Gilliead rescued a point for Bradford against Grimsby with his team’s only shot on target in the 89th minute.

The Mariners had earlier taken a deserved lead on the stroke of half-time courtesy of a Danny Rose header, but could not hold out and, following this 1-1 draw, have now failed to win on any of their last 19 meetings between the clubs – a sequence stretching back to 1998.

Grimsby were the more adventurous side in the first half and forged ahead in the 43rd minute lead when, at the end of a patient passing move, Toby Mullarkey’s inviting right-wing cross was guided firmly inside the far post by Rose from eight yards.

The Bantams picked up the pace after introducing attacking duo Gilliead and Rayhaan Tulloch, forcing a flurry of corners with Brad Halliday going close from a dipping 20-yard volley.

But home keeper Harry Lewis had to react smartly to keep out an edge-of-the-box Arthur Gnahoua drive, with Mariners goalkeeper Jake Eastwood still a virtual bystander at the other end.

Eastwood could do little, though, when after probing by Bobby Pointon down the right flank, Gilliead unleashed a 20-yard thunderbolt that rocketed inside his right-hand post.

