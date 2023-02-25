Late Alex Gogic goal earns St Mirren a draw at St Johnstone

Alex Gogic’s header four minutes from time earned St Mirren a 1-1 draw away to 10-man St Johnstone in the cinch Premiership.

The home side had lost Daniel Phillips to a red card late in the first half but forged in front through Zak Rudden in the 75th minute.

That looked likely to be the winner until Gogic struck late on to earn his team a point.

St Johnstone made just one change from the team that won at Dundee United, with Andy Considine replacing James Brown.

The visitors also included 10 of the side that had started against Ross County the previous weekend, as Gogic returned for the injured Declan Gallagher.

The home side had the first chance after just 30 seconds with Nicky Clark volleying well over, before Thierry Small responded for St Mirren with a shot that went wide.

The rest of the first half was a dogged affair with little to trouble either goalkeeper in the way of chances.

It was no surprise that the closest thing to a goal was Liam Gordon almost putting the ball into his own net as he tried to cut out Curtis Main’s ball across the box.

Ryan Strain’s attempted cross then nearly caught out Remi Matthews, the goalkeeper having to stretch to tip the ball away.

St Johnstone responded with a Stevie May header from Adam Montgomery’s cross that Trevor Carson did well to save from close range.

Tony Watt then threatened for the Paisley side but curled his shot narrowly off target.

The home side were reduced to 10 men just before the interval. Phillips mis-controlled a pass from Montgomery and in stretching to recover the ball stamped on Ryan Flynn’s ankle.

Referee Craig Napier initially showed a yellow card before VAR intervened and it became a red.

St Mirren nearly took advantage right at the start of the second half. Watt’s cross was met on the volley by Mark O’Hara but the ball bounced the wrong side of the post.

Small was next to try his luck, his low drive well saved by Matthews, with Watt’s header striking the top of the crossbar not long after.

St Johnstone were struggling to get out of their own half but forged in front from a free-kick.

Charles Dunne was adjudged to have fouled Rudden close to the touchline. And from Cammy MacPherson’s delivery, Rudden rose highest to head past Carson via the post.

St Mirren left it late to get their equaliser. Joe Shaughnessy’s cross from the right was perfect and Gogic headed home.