Late Brett McGavin leveller earns King’s Lynn a point at Eastleigh

King’s Lynn manager Ian Culverhouse (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:03pm, Sat 04 Sep 2021
Substitute Brett McGavin struck a late leveller as King’s Lynn twice fought back to earn a 3-3 draw at Eastleigh in the National League.

The home side, who had lost both their opening games without scoring, made a flying start and led 2-0 inside nine minutes.

Linnets defender Pierce Bird turned the ball into his own net from 25 yards under pressure from Ryan Hill inside a minute before summer signing Harry Pritchard fired in from the edge of the box.

King’s Lynn halved the deficit four minutes after the break, with first-half substitute Michael Clunan seeing his shot go in via a deflection, and Ethan Coleman then equalised in the 68th minute.

Ben House thought he had won it for Eastleigh in the 79th minute, nodding in Pritchard’s cross, but McGavin ensured a share of the spoils with a free-kick with five minutes remaining.

Soccer

Eastleigh

PA