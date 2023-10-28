28 October 2023

Late Charley Kendall goal earns Dagenham & Redbridge victory at Ebbsfleet

By NewsChain Sport
Charley Kendall’s late goal sealed all three points for Dagenham & Redbridge as they earned a 1-0 win at Ebbsfleet.

Both sides had their fair share of chances, but neither team could make anything significant come from them early on.

Craig Tanner and Dominic Poleon had opportunities for Ebbsfleet in the second half, with Tanner shooting over the bar.

Kendall found Dagenham a late winner, denying Ebbsfleet a point in the second minute of added time.

