19 August 2023

Late goal rescues a point for Oldham

By NewsChain Sport
19 August 2023

James Norwood netted a stoppage-time equaliser to rescue a point for Oldham as they drew 1-1 with Chesterfield.

The visitors started the brighter of the two sides and almost had the opener but Norwood headed just wide of the target from inside the area.

Chesterfield then had a great opportunity to hit the front just after the half-hour mark but Branden Horton smashed a volley over the crossbar at the back post.

The hosts hit the front in the 61st minute when Ash Palmer’s bullet header met a corner at the back post and flew in.

The Spireites almost had another when Liam Mandeville hit the crossbar and thought they were on their way to four straight wins but, deep into stoppage time, Norwood pounced on a rebound and turned home to finish things level at 1-1.

