Late heartbreak for Newcastle and Manchester City march on in Champions League

Newcastle suffered late Champions League heartbreak as Kylian Mbappe’s last-gasp penalty denied them a famous victory over Paris St Germain.

The Premier League side, who won the reverse fixture 4-1, were heading for a memorable night in the French capital after Alexander Isak’s first-half goal.

They were on the way to securing the three points which would have put qualification to the knockout stage into their own hands until Mbappe stepped up from the spot in the eighth minute of added time.

The draw means it will be PSG who progress if they better Newcastle’s result in the final Group F game in a fortnight.

Borussia Dortmund wrapped up top spot in the group with a 3-1 win over AC Milan.

Manchester City came from 2-0 down to beat RB Leipzig 3-2 and assure themselves top spot in Group G.

The reigning champions were staring defeat in the face after a first-half double from Lois Openda.

But Erling Haaland got one back nine minutes into the second half, with Phil Foden drawing them level before Julian Alvarez won it with three minutes left.

Both teams have already qualified, but Young Boys put themselves in pole position to go into the Europa League after beating Red Star Belgrade 2-0.

Goals from Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix earned Barcelona a 2-1 win over Porto to take control of Group H.

The Portuguese side took the lead when former Real Madrid defender Pepe scored in the first half, but their qualification fate will go down to the final game, with Shakhtar Donetsk also on nine points after they beat Royal Antwerp 1-0.

Celtic crashed out of Europe for the season after a late double by substitute Ciro Immobile gave Lazio a 2-0 win in Rome.

The Hoops went into the make-or-break game with one point from four Group E matches but gave as good as they got for most of the contest before the home side’s veteran attacker struck in the 82nd and 85th minutes to sink the Scottish champions.

Celtic remain bottom of the section and cannot catch Lazio, Atletico Madrid or Feyenoord.

Atletico beat the Dutch side 3-1 to remain top of the group.