Late Josh Davison equaliser earns Charlton a point against Portsmouth

By NewsChain Sport
17:14pm, Sat 25 Sep 2021
Charlton grabbed a late equaliser through young striker Josh Davison as the Sky Bet League One points were shared in an enthralling 2-2 draw with Portsmouth at The Valley.

The visitors struck first in the sixth minute, Ronan Curtis curling an effort over the head of Charlton goalkeeper Craig MacGillivary and into the top corner from 25 yards.

Portsmouth nearly doubled their lead in the 20th minute, John Marquis rounding Jason Pearce before firing his effort wide.

It took just two second-half minutes for Charlton to draw level, Sean Clare rifling home after a clever free-kick routine allowed him to find space inside the Pompey box.

Charlton pushed for their first lead of the afternoon but it was Portsmouth who got the next goal in the 72nd minute when Marcus Harness fired into the bottom corner from 12 yards out.

Just when it seemed that it would be another defeat for Charlton, two late substitutes combined to draw them level in the 88th minute. Corey Blackett-Taylor crossed for Davison to tap home and cue scenes of joy, and relief, in south-east London.

