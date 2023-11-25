Late leveller earns Huddersfield draw with Southampton

Ben Jackson’s 87th-minute equaliser cancelled out Adam Armstrong’s first-half opener to earn Huddersfield a 1-1 draw at home to Southampton.

The first half was largely lacking in quality and entertainment, but Southampton squeezed ahead in added time thanks to Adam Armstrong’s 10th goal of the season.

But the visitors could not hold out as Jackson’s late leveller rescued battling Huddersfield.

The hosts’ game plan to shut out Southampton from minute one was clear, with the majority of the first period being played in the Terriers’ half.

Despite having 11 men behind the ball for the majority of the first half, Town still had opportunities to work the goalkeeper but ultimately lacked quality.

Multiple counter-attacks broke down due to poor decision-making from the Huddersfield attack which laid bear the gulf in quality between the two sides.

Aside from the goal, Saints’ best opportunity came from Stuart Armstrong, whose strike from 20 yards crashed against the left post.

It was one of a succession of chances, with a Kyle Walker-Peters opportunity deflected away for a corner moments later.

The hosts looked like they would hold on to regroup at half-time but conceded just before the whistle.

A cross from Stuart Armstrong was won at the near post by Adam Armstrong, who slotted the ball across goal and into the far corner.

Huddersfield knew they had to commit more men forward and it almost paid off after the restart.

A cross from Sorba Thomas missed every Southampton player in the box and eventually went out.

The Terriers looked up for the fight and switched to a back four, providing more cover which allowed their attacking players to take more risks.

Josh Koroma’s audacious attempt in the area tested Gavin Bazuna for the first time, but he stood tall and collected it.

The away support was clearly the loudest, but that did not put off Huddersfield as they continued to look the more likely to score.

The perfect chance for a leveller came after 68 minutes. A ball over the top found Thomas alone in the area, but he opted for a diving header which went wide of the target.

With just one goal in it, Southampton boss Russell Martin, watching on from the stands as he served a ban, knew his side could not relax.

The test for them was to prove they could hold on and pick up three points against a team that made things far from easy.

And it was a test they failed as, with just minutes of normal time to go, Jackson’s ball into the area from the right flank evaded everyone and found the back of the net to make it 1-1.

It secured a well-earned point for Darren Moore’s side after an impressive second-half performance.