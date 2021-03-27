Late Luke Norris penalty earns victory for Stevenage over Barrow

Luke Norris was Stevenage's match-winner (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:11pm, Sat 27 Mar 2021
Luke Norris’ late penalty earned Stevenage a 2-1 win over relegation-battling Barrow that extended their unbeaten run to 10 games.

The Bluebirds thought they had earned a vital draw after Calvin Andrew levelled with his first touch in the 78th minute, but a tough week ended with their cushion above the League Two drop zone being cut to three points.

Following a disappointing first half, the deadlock was broken by Stevenage eight minutes after the restart, as Luther James-Wildin’s cross was forced in at the near post by Elliott List.

The goalscorer almost had a second, as he did well to wriggle his way into a shooting position, but Joel Dixon was able to make the block.

Barrow, who saw their four-match winning streak ended by defeat to rock-bottom Grimsby in midweek, rung the changes in the search for an equaliser and they paid off as Brad Barry’s cross was headed in by replacement Andrew with 12 minutes left.

However, they could not hold on for a point, as Barry was penalised for bringing down Jack Aitchison in the box and Norris held his nerve to snatch the points for the hosts from the spot.

