14 January 2022

Late Ross Docherty goal earns Partick Thistle draw with Kilmarnock

By NewsChain Sport
14 January 2022

Scottish Championship promotion rivals Partick Thistle and Kilmarnock shared the points in a 1-1 draw at Firhill.

It looked like Killie would climb to the top of the table, above leaders Arbroath, when Oli Shaw put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot just before the hour mark.

The spot-kick was awarded after Richard Foster was adjudged to have handled the ball.

However, Ross Docherty struck three minutes from time to rescue a draw and keep fifth-placed Thistle on the coat-tails of the teams above them, with a game in hand on some clubs. Kilmarnock sit second.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Sorry Ma’am! No 10 apologises to Queen over boozy Downing Street parties on eve of Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral

world news

Kanye West under investigation for allegedly punching fan outside private club in Los Angeles

world news

Out! World number one tennis star Novak Djokovic sent packing by Australia’s Immigration Minister as visa is cancelled for second time

world news