26 March 2022

Late Tomi Adeloye header earns Ayr draw at Morton

By NewsChain Sport
26 March 2022

Ayr fought back to draw 1-1 with Morton in their cinch Championship match at Cappielow.

After an early stoppage for striker Gavin Reilly to get treated for a blow to the head, Morton had the ball in the net, but the effort was ruled out for a foul on Ayr goalkeeper Aidan McAdams.

Morton tested McAdams again with a long-range free-kick by Robbie Muirhead.

Cameron Blues did break the deadlock seven minutes before half-time, the midfielder slotting in from close range.

The Honest Men, who had lost their last two games, were close to an equaliser just ahead of the hour mark when a shot from Andy Murdoch went narrowly over the crossbar.

Reilly shot wide at the other end following a swift counter-attack before Morton defender Michael Ledger had a goal chalked off for a foul on Ayr keeper McAdams.

With 12 minutes left, the visitors were back on level terms when substitute Tomi Adeloye headed in from a corner.

Ledger saw a second effort ruled out late on, this time for offside, as Morton had to settle for a point.

