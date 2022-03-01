01 March 2022

Laurence Maguire double enables Chesterfield to hit back and beat Notts County

By NewsChain Sport
01 March 2022

Chesterfield reduced the gap at the top of the National League table to three points by coming from behind to defeat Notts County 3-1.

A brilliant goal from Elisha Sam five minutes before half-time put County ahead but Chesterfield’s pressure paid off in the 60th minute when Laurence Maguire headed in Calvin Miller’s cross.

Maguire then grabbed a second at the back post with four minutes remaining, and there was still time for Chesterfield to win a penalty after Liam Mandeville was tripped – Akwasi Asante converting.

The result moved the Spireites closer to leaders Stockport, while County stay in seventh.

