28 March 2023

Laurie Walker stars with two penalty saves as Barnet draw with Woking

28 March 2023

Laurie Walker saved two late penalties as Barnet dramatically held on for a 1-1 draw in their Vanarama National League clash at promotion rivals Woking.

Walker twice denied Rhys Browne in the closing stages as Woking missed a chance to tighten their grip on third place.

Browne had earlier equalised for the hosts after a weaving run four minutes into the second half.

Harry Pritchard had opened the scoring for Barnet, who also hit the bar through Dale Gorman, with a long-range strike after 14 minutes.

