Lawrence Vigouroux signs new Leyton Orient contract
23:14pm, Tue 06 Jul 2021
Leyton Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux has signed a new two-year contract, the club announced late on Tuesday night.
The Chile international, 27, was outstanding for the Os last season and won their players’, supporters’ and manager’s player of the year awards.
He told the club’s website: “I know it took a bit longer than I would have hoped for, but we got there in the end and I’m happy and really looking forward to the season ahead. If I can continue in my form from last season, I can help the team achieve what we’re looking to next season.”