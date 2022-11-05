Leaders Ayr held by Morton
Ayr stretched their unbeaten run to four games and remained top of the cinch Scottish Championship after they played out a 1-1 draw with Morton at Somerset Park.
Ayr took the lead early on when Josh Mullin’s whipped free-kick found Alex Kirk at the back post to head home.
Morton levelled proceedings in the 16th minute when Jai Quitongo headed home from a corner to make it 1-1.
The hosts almost restored their lead on the hour mark when Sam Ashford’s goalbound effort was tipped wide by Brian Schwake.
Ayr continued to probe the Morton defence and Schwake was on hand again to save Morton, this time preventing Dipo Akinyemi’s drilled effort from finding the bottom corner.
