Leaders Chesterfield beat Boreham Wood to extend unbeaten run to 10 matches
Leaders Chesterfield extended their unbeaten run to 10 matches with a convincing 2-0 victory at Boreham Wood.
After a period of possession for the hosts, Chesterfield struck first, with Liam Mandeville heading home a Ryan Colclough cross 33 minutes in.
The away side were soon handed a penalty, but Will Grigg was unable to convert, smashing it over the bar 40 minutes in.
Joe Quigley then got the visitors’ second seven minutes before the end.
