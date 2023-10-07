07 October 2023

Leaders Chesterfield beat Boreham Wood to extend unbeaten run to 10 matches

By NewsChain Sport
07 October 2023

Leaders Chesterfield extended their unbeaten run to 10 matches with a convincing 2-0 victory at Boreham Wood.

After a period of possession for the hosts, Chesterfield struck first, with Liam Mandeville heading home a Ryan Colclough cross 33 minutes in.

The away side were soon handed a penalty, but Will Grigg was unable to convert, smashing it over the bar 40 minutes in.

Joe Quigley then got the visitors’ second seven minutes before the end.

